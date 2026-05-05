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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.23 crore

Net Loss of Blue Coast Hotels reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 80.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.230 0 2.040 0 OPM %49.590 -16.670 - PBDT0.21-1.88 LP -1.01-3.18 68 PBT0.15-2.08 LP -1.27-3.46 63 NP-0.14-3.17 96 -2.0980.00 PL

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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