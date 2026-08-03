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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart rallies after Q1 PAT spurts 81% YoY

Blue Dart rallies after Q1 PAT spurts 81% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Blue Dart Express surged 8.48% to Rs 5,599.85 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 81.2% YoY and 81.1% QoQ to Rs 88.49 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 15.0% YoY and 8.1% QoQ to Rs 1,657.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 119.04 crore in Q1 FY27, up 80.6% YoY and 64.1% QoQ.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 12.1% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to Rs 1,554.09 crore in Q1 FY27. Freight, handling and servicing costs increased 15.5% YoY to Rs 966.05 crore, while employee benefits expense rose 6.5% YoY to Rs 277.78 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 136.99 crore, and finance costs increased 10.8% YoY to Rs 20.60 crore.

 

Blue Dart said the strong performance reflected disciplined execution, operational resilience and continued customer confidence despite a challenging operating environment and higher operating costs. During the quarter, the company leveraged its integrated air and ground network, extensive domestic reach and technology-enabled operations to maintain service quality, network efficiency and business momentum.

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Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to strengthen its network, improve operational productivity, accelerate digital enablement and invest in customer-centric and sustainable logistics capabilities to support long-term growth.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's leading express air and integrated transportation and distribution logistics company, offering time-definite delivery solutions through its integrated air and ground network.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST