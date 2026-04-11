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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart reports low-severity cyber incident; no data breach or business impact

Blue Dart reports low-severity cyber incident; no data breach or business impact

Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Blue Dart Express reported a low-severity cyber security incident within its parent group.

The company said the incident involved phishing and impersonation exposure. It clarified that no sensitive data was breached and no customer or business information was impacted.

Blue Dart added that the incident has been contained and assessed, with no significant financial impact on operations. Immediate remedial measures were taken to mitigate risks.

The company has also informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) as per regulatory requirements.

Blue Dart Express, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,400+ locations in India.

 

On a consolidated basis, Blue Dart Express' net profit declined 15.65% to Rs 68.33 crore while net sales rose 6.91% to Rs 1616.16 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Shares of Blue Dart Express rose 2.55% to settle at Rs 5174.65 on 10 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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