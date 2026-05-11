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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT falls 11% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT falls 11% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Blue Dart Express dropped 6.95% to Rs 5,285 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 11.42% to Rs 48.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.15 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,533.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 72.66 crore in the March quarter. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 0.13 crore related to labour code compliance.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 1.99% to Rs 247.39 crore on 7.35% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,140.88 crore in FY26 over FY25.

 

Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart, said: "FY2025-26 was a year of focused execution and resilient performance for Blue Dart, as we continued to deliver steady revenue growth despite a backdrop of global uncertainty, heightened geopolitical tensions, and evolving market dynamics. In such an environment, our ability to stay agile and customer-centric has been critical."

He further added, "We continued to build on our core strengths of reliability, reach, speed, and service excellence while adapting our offerings to meet the changing needs of customers across e-commerce, retail, SME, and enterprise segments. Our performance was driven by sustained customer confidence, disciplined network execution, and a sharp focus on operational efficiency. As customer expectations continue to evolve, we remain committed to continuously enhancing and expanding our solutions to make them more relevant, accessible, and value-driven. We will continue to invest in our network, digital capabilities, and service portfolio to support growth and strengthen our competitive edge."

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The company said it remains optimistic about future growth prospects, backed by Indias expanding consumption base, ongoing infrastructure development, increasing digital adoption, and rising demand for time-definite logistics solutions. It added that Blue Dart Express will continue investing in network expansion, technology, service quality, and sustainable logistics initiatives to create long-term value for customers, employees, shareholders, and communities.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company and offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,400+ locations in India.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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