Blue Jet Healthcare jumps as Q4 PAT jumps 60% QoQ

Blue Jet Healthcare surged 6.26% to Rs 511.55 after the company reported strong sequential improvement in quarterly earnings.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 64.34 crore in Q4 FY26, down 41.56% YoY but rising 60.17% QoQ.

Revenue from operations declined 31.07% YoY to Rs 234.67 crore in Q4 FY26 due to negligible sales of one molecule in the PI vertical. However, revenue increased 21.96% QoQ from Rs 192.41 crore driven by higher sales of advance contrast media.

The company said the YoY decline in revenue reflected timing-related order phasing in select PI accounts and customer-side inventory normalization. However, management maintained that underlying demand visibility remains strong and expects normalization in upcoming quarters.

Gross profit stood at Rs 132.5 crore in Q4 FY26, down 29.2% YoY but up 33% QoQ. Gross margin improved to 56.4% from 51.7% in Q3 FY26, supported by favourable product mix and higher sales of contrast media intermediates.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 87.15 crore in Q4 FY26, down 40.8% YoY while rising 62.05% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 71.3 crore in Q4 FY26, down 49.1% YoY but increasing 52% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved to 30.4% from 24.4% in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, raw material costs declined 43.18% YoY to Rs 92.89 crore, while employee expenses increased 15.57% YoY to Rs 18.48 crore. Interest costs rose sharply to Rs 0.58 crore from Rs 0.03 crore a year ago, while depreciation expenses increased 30.51% YoY to Rs 6.46 crore.

For the full year FY26, net profit declined 18.8% YoY to Rs 247.82 crore, while revenue fell 8.03% YoY to Rs 947.32 crore. PBT for FY26 declined 18.12% YoY to Rs 332.51 crore.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 294.1 crore, down 22.1% YoY, while EBITDA margin moderated to 31% from 36.7% in FY25.

Net cash flow from operating activities improved sharply to Rs 334.14 crore in FY26 from Rs 45.76 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2026.

Blue Jet Healthcare is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient company and an end-to-end integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO).

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