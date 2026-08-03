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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 14.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 14.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 17.38% to Rs 293.11 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 14.16% to Rs 78.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.38% to Rs 293.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales293.11354.76 -17 OPM %33.4634.11 -PBDT112.65128.56 -12 PBT105.94122.86 -14 NP78.2691.17 -14

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST