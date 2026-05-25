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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 41.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 41.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 31.07% to Rs 234.67 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 41.56% to Rs 64.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.07% to Rs 234.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.80% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 305.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.03% to Rs 947.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1029.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales234.67340.45 -31 947.321029.99 -8 OPM %30.3741.11 -31.0536.67 - PBDT93.61152.17 -38 356.52423.89 -16 PBT87.15147.22 -41 332.52406.10 -18 NP64.34110.10 -42 247.82305.20 -19

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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