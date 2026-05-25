Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 41.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.07% to Rs 234.67 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 41.56% to Rs 64.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.07% to Rs 234.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.80% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 305.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.03% to Rs 947.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1029.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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