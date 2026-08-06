Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 15.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 3377.92 crore

Net profit of Blue Star declined 15.26% to Rs 102.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 3377.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2982.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3377.922982.255.176.66182.04204.58125.42163.23102.50120.96

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