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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 4072.06 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 17.25% to Rs 227.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 4072.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4018.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.75% to Rs 527.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 12401.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11967.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4072.064018.96 1 12401.9911967.65 4 OPM %8.016.94 -7.507.31 - PBDT330.80284.24 16 920.73900.79 2 PBT282.57248.82 14 741.94772.42 -4 NP227.05193.64 17 527.68591.24 -11

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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