Blue Star launches new range of room air conditioners for summer 2026

Blue Star has announced the launch of its new range of Room Air Conditioners for Summer 2026, further strengthening the Company's presence in India's residential and commercial cooling segments. The comprehensive portfolio comprises 125 models of Room Air Conditioners, including a flagship premium range, catering to a wide spectrum of customer requirements and usage environments. All models comply with the new Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) standards that came into effect on January 1, 2026.

The comprehensive portfolio includes inverter, fixed-speed, and window air conditioners, catering to diverse customer segments across multiple price points.

To support the growth of its Room Air Conditioners business, Blue Star has strengthened its manufacturing footprint across multiple facilities. The Company's current production capacity is approximately 1.4 million units, scalable to 1.8 million units to meet rising demand. Blue Star operates a state-of-the-art plant at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, along with two plants in Himachal Pradesh, all dedicated to room AC production.

