Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 157.72% to Rs 135.38 croreNet profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 111.75% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 157.72% to Rs 135.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.39% to Rs 25.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.77% to Rs 386.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.3852.53 158 386.02196.18 97 OPM %11.3813.74 -11.399.58 - PBDT13.486.37 112 39.6016.07 146 PBT12.305.70 116 33.8514.39 135 NP9.194.34 112 25.2110.71 135
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST