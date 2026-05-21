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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 157.72% to Rs 135.38 crore

Net profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 111.75% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 157.72% to Rs 135.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.39% to Rs 25.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.77% to Rs 386.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.3852.53 158 386.02196.18 97 OPM %11.3813.74 -11.399.58 - PBDT13.486.37 112 39.6016.07 146 PBT12.305.70 116 33.8514.39 135 NP9.194.34 112 25.2110.71 135

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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