Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 52.60 crore

Net profit of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 52.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 219.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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