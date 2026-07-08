BLUECLOUDS completes deployment of SOCEYE for social media unit of Hyderabad City Police

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced the successful completion of deployment of its SOCEYE platform (formerly Blura Saga), an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence system, for the Social Media Unit of Hyderabad City Police. The platform is now live and operational, with unit personnel trained and BCSSL providing ongoing support.

The go-live completes the purchase order disclosed by the Company on 31 March 2026, which was issued after verification of BCSSL's proprietary ownership of the platform, confirming SOCEYE as the Company's own intellectual property, engineered in India. In a city of Hyderabad's scale, rumours travel faster than facts. SOCEYE now gives the police the ability to see what the city is saying, in multiple languages, in real time, so that misinformation can be countered early, citizen grievances raised on social channels reach the right officer, and digital evidence is preserved to judicial standards.