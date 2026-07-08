Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS completes deployment of SOCEYE for social media unit of Hyderabad City Police

BLUECLOUDS completes deployment of SOCEYE for social media unit of Hyderabad City Police

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced the successful completion of deployment of its SOCEYE platform (formerly Blura Saga), an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence system, for the Social Media Unit of Hyderabad City Police. The platform is now live and operational, with unit personnel trained and BCSSL providing ongoing support.

The go-live completes the purchase order disclosed by the Company on 31 March 2026, which was issued after verification of BCSSL's proprietary ownership of the platform, confirming SOCEYE as the Company's own intellectual property, engineered in India. In a city of Hyderabad's scale, rumours travel faster than facts. SOCEYE now gives the police the ability to see what the city is saying, in multiple languages, in real time, so that misinformation can be countered early, citizen grievances raised on social channels reach the right officer, and digital evidence is preserved to judicial standards.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC approves acquisition of up to 90% stake in Abu Dhabi-based Avenir

SEPC approves acquisition of up to 90% stake in Abu Dhabi-based Avenir

3i Infotech wins contract from Vedant Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE

3i Infotech wins contract from Vedant Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE

Stock Alert: JSW Infra, Ideaforge Tech, Uno Minda, Orchid Pharma

Stock Alert: JSW Infra, Ideaforge Tech, Uno Minda, Orchid Pharma

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities amid renewed US-Iran tensions

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities amid renewed US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookWBJEE 2026TCS Q1 PreviewEPFO UAN Activation New RuleSwiggy ShareRITES Share PriceInfoedge Share PriceMCX Share Price