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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS deploys AI-powered multilingual FIR recorder 'AI-CopWriter' for Hyderabad Police

BLUECLOUDS deploys AI-powered multilingual FIR recorder 'AI-CopWriter' for Hyderabad Police

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful deployment of AI-CopWriter - described by the Hyderabad City Police as India's first AI-powered multilingual complaint-recording application - developed by the Company in collaboration with the IT Cell of Hyderabad City Police.

AI-CopWriter enables a citizen to narrate a complaint in their mother tongue, which the application transcribes and translates into a complete First Information Report (FIR) draft within seconds, across ten major Indian languages with automatic language detection. Each exported document is generated as a tamper-evident PDF that automatically embeds the FIR number, the names of the complainant and accused, the recording officer's name and badge identification, the police station and the relevant sections of law - ensuring attribution and record integrity.

 

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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