BLUECLOUDS receives work order from Telangana Police

For deployment of AI infrastructure

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has received a work order from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, dated 25 March 2026 for the supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance computing infrastructure.

The order involves the deployment of Access Genie BluEdge AI Infrastructure including rack servers and GPU-powered high-performance workstations for the Central Analysis Team (CAT) of Telangana Police.

The scope includes supply, installation, and commissioning of enterprise-grade servers and advanced computing systems designed to enhance data processing, analytics, and mission-critical operations within the department. The project is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the date of the work order.

This engagement is strategically significant as it highlights BCSSL's capability to deliver AI-enabled infrastructure solutions in high-security and mission-critical government environments. The deployment also validates the Company's proprietary AccessGenie BluEdge platform in a public safety use case.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News