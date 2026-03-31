BLUECLOUDS secures orders from Hyderabad City Police
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has received purchase orders from, Hyderabad City Police, for the following:Supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance rack servers and GPU-powered Deployment of Blura Saga, an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence platform for the Social Media Unit.
The scope of work involves delivery of advanced computing infrastructure and AI-based analytics solutions designed to enhance data processing, intelligence gathering, and mission-critical operations within Hyderabad City Police.
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:32 AM IST