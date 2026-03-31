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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS secures orders from Hyderabad City Police

BLUECLOUDS secures orders from Hyderabad City Police

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has received purchase orders from, Hyderabad City Police, for the following:

Supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance rack servers and GPU-powered Deployment of Blura Saga, an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence platform for the Social Media Unit.

The scope of work involves delivery of advanced computing infrastructure and AI-based analytics solutions designed to enhance data processing, intelligence gathering, and mission-critical operations within Hyderabad City Police.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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