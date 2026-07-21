BlueStone Jewellery gains after reporting turnaround Q1 performance

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle advanced 1.10% to Rs 618.80 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11.13 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with a net loss of Rs 32.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 48.85% year-on-year to Rs 733.19 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by a 3.9% year-on-year same-store sales growth (SSSG) despite continued volatility in gold prices. The company said the performance reflects resilient consumer demand and the strength of its product portfolio across multiple price points.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 11.13 crore during the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA surged 94.8% to Rs 110.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 56.6 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 15% from 11.5%, driven by higher operating leverage and improved profitability.

During the quarter, BlueStone expanded its retail footprint by adding 12 new stores, taking its total store count to 352 stores across 139 cities.

BlueStones CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said, We have opened FY27 on a strong footing, with 49% YoY revenue growth and SSSG of 39% for the quarter, with older cohorts demonstrating similar to better SSSG trends. This performance is particularly satisfying as it came despite the rise in custom duty on gold from 6% to 15%, reflecting the structural drivers we have consistently spoken about a portfolio that stays relevant across price points th rough design and technique innovation.

The quarters operating performance continues to reflect the embedded leverage in the business . Pre -IndAS EBITDA of Rs 55 crore grew at close to three times the rate of revenue, taking our margin up 273bps year -on -year. Our cash flow generation remains strong we delivered a standalone cash profit of Rs 57 crore for the quarter, reinforcing the self -fund ing nature of our growth.

We scaled our distribution to 352 stores across 139 cities with all 5 new cities entered being Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, consistent with our conviction in these markets. We remain deeply focused on execution to expand consumer wallet share and bring new consumers into our fold.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle is a leading digital-first omni-channel jewellery brand in India, offering diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewellery across diverse price ranges. With a diverse portfolio spanning rings, earrings, necklaces, bangles, solitaires and more, the company caters to modern consumers who value unique designs, craftsmanship and innovation across occasions.

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