Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SML Mahindra Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2026.

SML Mahindra Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2026.

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd surged 10.68% to Rs 673.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31104 shares in the past one month.

SML Mahindra Ltd soared 7.92% to Rs 4273.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8125 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd spiked 6.34% to Rs 4587.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14709 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd spurt 5.89% to Rs 1048.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29585 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd exploded 5.47% to Rs 598.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37922 shares in the past one month.

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