Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2026.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2026.

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd soared 10.71% to Rs 805.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd surged 9.02% to Rs 4623.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55570 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd spiked 7.19% to Rs 375.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 4.46% to Rs 10872. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21247 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd exploded 4.40% to Rs 300.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News