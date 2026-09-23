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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2026.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2026.

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd lost 9.36% to Rs 845.45 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61239 shares in the past one month.

 

Parag Milk Foods Ltd tumbled 4.07% to Rs 267.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd crashed 3.33% to Rs 2044.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16218 shares in the past one month.

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Inox Wind Ltd dropped 3.32% to Rs 75.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd corrected 3.21% to Rs 839. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16347 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST