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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluspring Enterprises acquires in-flight catering services provider LSG India

Bluspring Enterprises acquires in-flight catering services provider LSG India

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Bluspring Enterprises said that Bluspring New Horizon Two has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of LSG Sky Chefs (India) (LSG India), marking its strategic entry into the aviation catering sector.

Bluspring New Horizon Two is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bluspring Enterprises.

LSG India is ultimately owned by AURELIUS, a global private equity investor widely recognised for its operational approach and operates airline catering facilities at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of the Bengaluru operations, with the Hyderabad operations to be carved out prior to closing. The transaction is expected to close within the next 6090 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

 

Founded in 2001, LSG India is a leading provider of in-flight catering and allied aviation services for domestic and international airlines, including IndiGo, Lufthansa, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

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Backed by strong operational infrastructure, the Bengaluru kitchen spans an area of 9,272 square meters with a capacity of approximately 15,000 meals per day, and additional expansion potential to support future growth. The companys integrated catering and logistics capabilities enable it to cover the end-to-end aviation catering value chain. The company had recorded turnover of Rs 101 crore in FY25.

Bluspring Enterprises has acquired 100% stake in LSG Sky Chefs (India) for a total consideration of Rs 129 crore.

The acquisition gives Bluspring access to in-flight catering facilities operating at Bengaluru Airport under a long-term concession agreement until 2039.

According to Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) estimates, air passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport is poised to rise from 45 million now to over 70 million by 2030, which would provide Bluspring with a strong platform to capture the high growth aviation catering business across India.

Kamal Pal Hoda, executive director & CEO, Bluspring Enterprises, said: "This acquisition marks a strategic milestone for Bluspring as we enter the aviation services ecosystem through a high-quality operating asset at Bengaluru Airport.

It gives us immediate scale in a niche, high-entry-barrier segment while creating opportunities to expand into adjacent airport-linked services. The business complements our existing food services vertical, significantly expanding margins and ROE, and supports our long-term growth and profitability ambitions.

Bluspring Enterprises is an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It delivers integrated facility management, food and hospitality, security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang) through its category-leading brands.

The scrip had added 3.44% to end at Rs 66.83 on the BSE yesterday.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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