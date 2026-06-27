Bluspring Enterprises arm secures 5-year O&M contract worth Rs 406.43 cr

From Vedanta Power

STEAG Energy Services (India), a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Bluspring Enterprises, has received an extension of contract for operations and Maintenance of thermal power plant 600 MW from Vedanta Power (originally awarded by Vedanta).

The contract shall remain in force for a period of five years with effect from 01 July 2026. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 406.43 crore.