Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluspring Enterprises arm secures 5-year O&M contract worth Rs 406.43 cr

Bluspring Enterprises arm secures 5-year O&M contract worth Rs 406.43 cr

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

From Vedanta Power

STEAG Energy Services (India), a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Bluspring Enterprises, has received an extension of contract for operations and Maintenance of thermal power plant 600 MW from Vedanta Power (originally awarded by Vedanta).

The contract shall remain in force for a period of five years with effect from 01 July 2026. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 406.43 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vikran Engineering secures solar power projects worth Rs 3,517.98

Vikran Engineering secures solar power projects worth Rs 3,517.98

Board of Persistent Systems approves acquisition of Germany-based Nagarro

Board of Persistent Systems approves acquisition of Germany-based Nagarro

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 5-cr order from Northern Railway

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 5-cr order from Northern Railway

USFDA inspects Auroactive Pharma's manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

USFDA inspects Auroactive Pharma's manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Power Grid commissions project for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapur and Kurnool

Power Grid commissions project for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapur and Kurnool

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayPFRDA Pension Sahayak PortalIMD ForecastsCanada language TestGTA 6 pre OrderSwapped ProvisionsChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance