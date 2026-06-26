Bluspring Enterprises bags O&M contract worth Rs 406 crore from Vedanta Power

Bluspring Enterprises said that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary STEAG Energy Services (India) has received an extension of contract for operations and maintenance of a 600 MW thermal power plant from Vedanta Power.

The contract shall remain in force for a period of 5 years with effect from 01 July 2026.

The estimated aggregate contract value, including additional services, is Rs. 406.43 crore. The value of this contract is 25.16% of the companys full market capitalization, which currently stands at Rs 1,615.31 crore.

Bluspring Enterprises is an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It delivers integrated facility management, food and hospitality, security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang) through its category-leading brands.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19.74 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 864.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

The scrip had tumbled 5.28% to end at Rs 108.09 on the BSE on Thursday.

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