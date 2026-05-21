Bluspring Enterprises completes acquisition of STEAG Energy Services (India)
Bluspring Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, Bluspring New Horizon One has completed the acquisition 100% of the paid-up share capital of STEAG Energy Services (India) (SESI) on a fully diluted basis from STEAG Power GmbH and consequently SESI has become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company with effect from today, i.e. 21 May 2026.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST