Bluspring Enterprises jumps as arm bags Rs 1,437-cr order

Bluspring Enterprises jumped 4.26% to Rs 124.76 after its subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India) has secured a comprehensive operations and maintenance contract from Vedanta Aluminium Metal for a captive power plant.

The contract covers a 1,215 MW (9x135 MW) captive power plant at VAML and has an estimated value of Rs 1,437.17 crore.

The contract will be valid for a period of five years with effect from August 1, 2026.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction.

Bluspring Enterprises is an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It delivers integrated facility management, food and hospitality, security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang) through its category-leading brands.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19.74 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 864.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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