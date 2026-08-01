Bluspring Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.07% to Rs 949.29 crore

Net Loss of Bluspring Enterprises reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 949.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 797.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.949.29797.232.161.4616.175.052.36-7.24-0.49-4.77

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