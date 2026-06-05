Bluspring Enterprises spurts on bagging Rs 2,050 cr O&M contract from BALCO

Bluspring Enterprises zoomed 11.70% to Rs 93.49 after it has secured a comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) for its 1,740 MW power plant.

The contract, valued at an estimated Rs 2,049.8 crore including additional services, will be effective from July 1, 2026, and remain in force for a period of 60 months.

The scope of work covers comprehensive operations and maintenance services for BALCO's power generation facility.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in BALCO.

Bluspring Enterprises is an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It delivers integrated facility management, food and hospitality, security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang) through its category-leading brands.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19.74 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 864.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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