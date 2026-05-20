Bluspring Enterprises surges after recording turnaround performance in Q4

Bluspring Enterprises jumped 5.45% to Rs 73.29 after the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19.74 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 864.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Total operating expenditure increased by 5.3% to Rs 845.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 7.96 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bluspring Enterprises has recorded a net loss of Rs 15.34 crore in FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 172.03 crore in FY25. Revenue fell by 2.9% to Rs 3,382.03 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Bluspring Enterprises is an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It delivers integrated facility management, food and hospitality, security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang) through its category-leading brands.

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