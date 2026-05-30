BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net loss of BMB Music & Magnetics reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.40% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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