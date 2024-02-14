Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %66.6733.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
