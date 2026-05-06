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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.20% in the March 2026 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 209.50 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 88.20% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 209.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.09% to Rs 81.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 665.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 628.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales209.50157.14 33 665.23628.62 6 OPM %27.5221.39 -24.8223.57 - PBDT58.7336.36 62 161.04143.89 12 PBT46.8923.20 102 108.7899.79 9 NP33.1617.62 88 81.1275.05 8

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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