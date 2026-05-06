BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 209.50 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 88.20% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 209.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.09% to Rs 81.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 665.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 628.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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