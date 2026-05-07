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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Industries rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 33 crore

BMW Industries rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 33 crore

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

BMW Industries surged 6.30% to Rs 53.63 after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.16 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 17.62 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 33.32% YoY to Rs 209.50 crore during the quarter, supported by improved business performance.

Operating performance also remained robust. Consolidated EBITDA increased 68.15% to Rs 63.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 38 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 29.6% from 23.5% in the year-ago period.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 102.11% to Rs 46.89 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 23.20 crore reported a year earlier.

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit rose 8.08% to Rs 81.12 crore in FY26 as against Rs 75.05 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 5.82% YoY to Rs 665.23 crore during the fiscal year.

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Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.43 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

BMW Industries is one of the leading manufacturers in the steel services sector engaged in the manufacturing of HRPO coils, CR coils, GP coils, GC sheets, MS and GI pipes, and TMT rebars and processing the same for marquee steel players in India.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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