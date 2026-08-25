BMW Ventures bags Rs 25-cr orders from Tata Projects

BMW Ventures announced that it has received two purchase orders worth an aggregate Rs 24.98 crore from Tata Projects for the supply of TMT steel of FE-550D grade for the 3X800MW USCTPP-Adani project.

The orders will be executed and delivered within eight weeks from the date of the purchase orders. The company will receive 100% advance payment along with GST.

BMW Ventures clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the work contract.

BMW Ventures is primarily engaged in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, manufacturing of PVC pipes and roll forming and the fabrication of pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and steel girders.

The companys standalone net profit rose 44.8% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 16.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 563.17 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.35% to Rs 56.80 on the BSE.

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