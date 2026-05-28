BMW Ventures standalone net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 728.63 croreNet profit of BMW Ventures declined 1.00% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 728.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.20% to Rs 37.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 2278.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2062.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales728.63584.86 25 2278.242062.04 10 OPM %2.903.80 -3.613.98 - PBDT15.6815.10 4 56.2749.60 13 PBT14.0913.67 3 49.9144.61 12 NP10.8510.96 -1 37.4832.82 14
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST