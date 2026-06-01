BN Agrochem consolidated net profit declines 84.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 261.36 croreNet profit of BN Agrochem declined 84.68% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 261.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.94% to Rs 34.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 191.67% to Rs 873.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales261.36214.19 22 873.28299.41 192 OPM %1.61-18.93 -2.53-12.46 - PBDT4.0919.25 -79 20.5421.80 -6 PBT3.8919.17 -80 19.7721.66 -9 NP2.9519.25 -85 34.3719.76 74
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST