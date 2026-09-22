Board of 360 ONE WAM appoints Aashish Agarwal as CEO

At meeting held on 22 September 2026

The board of 360 ONE WAM at its meeting held on 22 September 2026 has approved the appointment of Aashish Agarwal as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, designated as a key managerial personnel with effect from 15 February 2027.

Karan Bhagat continues with no change, as the Managing Director of the Company till 26 July 2030, as was approved earlier, and will be eligible to be re-appointed. The Board has additionally appointed Karan Bhagat as the 'Vice-Chairman and Managing Director' with effect from 15 February 2027.