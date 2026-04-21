Board of 360 ONE WAM approves change in senior management
At meeting held on 21 April 2026The board of 360 ONE WAM at its meeting held on 21 April 2026 has approved the exclusion of Anshuman Maheshwary as senior management of the Company owing to transition into a new role from Chief Operating Officer of the company to Chief Executive Officer of the Alternates Asset Management business.
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST