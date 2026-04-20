Board of AAVAS Financiers approves change in Managing Director and CEO

At meeting held on 20 April 2026

The board of AAVAS Financiers at its meeting held on 20 April 2026 has approved the following change in directorate:

1. Taken note of, and accepted, the resignation of Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder (DIN:08697657) from the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 20 April 2026.

2. Approved the appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the Managing Director (subject to receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India and approval of the shareholders of the Company) & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from 21 April 2026.