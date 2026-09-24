Board of Aditya Birla Renewables allots 23.15 cr equity shares to Grasim Industries

At meeting held on 23 September 2026

The board of Aditya Birla Renewables at its meeting held on 23 September 2026 has approved the allotment of 23,15,27,093 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 0.15 per equity share, amounting to issue price of Rs 10.15 per equity share, for consideration of Rs 234.99 crore to Grasim Industries offered through private placement on preferential basis.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs 1,683,50,66,160/- to Rs 1,915,03,37,090/- and the preference share capital remains same as Rs 1,590,00,00,000/-, aggregating to the total paid up share capital of the Company to Rs 3,505,03,37,090/-.