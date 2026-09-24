Thursday, September 24, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aditya Birla Renewables allots 23.15 cr equity shares to Grasim Industries

Board of Aditya Birla Renewables allots 23.15 cr equity shares to Grasim Industries

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

At meeting held on 23 September 2026

The board of Aditya Birla Renewables at its meeting held on 23 September 2026 has approved the allotment of 23,15,27,093 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 0.15 per equity share, amounting to issue price of Rs 10.15 per equity share, for consideration of Rs 234.99 crore to Grasim Industries offered through private placement on preferential basis.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs 1,683,50,66,160/- to Rs 1,915,03,37,090/- and the preference share capital remains same as Rs 1,590,00,00,000/-, aggregating to the total paid up share capital of the Company to Rs 3,505,03,37,090/-.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Grid acquires Barmer HVDC Power Transmission under TBCB route

Power Grid acquires Barmer HVDC Power Transmission under TBCB route

Board of Bajaj Finance to consider fund raising proposals

Board of Bajaj Finance to consider fund raising proposals

UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

NESO (a Lenskart subsidiary) acquires additional 2.77% stake in Le Petit Lunetier

NESO (a Lenskart subsidiary) acquires additional 2.77% stake in Le Petit Lunetier

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchStocks to buyNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST