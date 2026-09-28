Board of Aegis Logistics approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

At meeting held on 28 September 2026

The board of Aegis Logistics at its meeting held on 28 September 2026 has approved fund raising for an amount aggregating up to Rs 6,000 crore for cash in one or more tranches whether rupee denominated or denominated in one or more foreign currencies, securities such as equity shares and /or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds/ American Depository Receipts/ Global Depository Receipts/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants/ convertible debentures/ and/or any other equity based instruments/ securities (Securities) through one or more public issue(s), preferential issue(s), private placement(s), qualified institutions placement(s) and/or any combination thereof.