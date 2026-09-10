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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

Board of Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 10 September 2026

The board of Ajmera Realty & Infra India at its meeting held on 10 September 2026 has approved the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures / Bonds / other instruments (secured or unsecured or listed and/or unlisted or redeemable or rated) on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

 

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST