Board of Apar Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr
At meeting held on 30 June 2026The board of Apar Industries at its meeting held on 30 June 2026 has approved the proposal for raising funds by way of equity shares / warrants/ any convertible securities through a qualified institutional placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or a combination thereof for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,500 crore only.
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST