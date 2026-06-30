Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Apar Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr

Board of Apar Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 June 2026

The board of Apar Industries at its meeting held on 30 June 2026 has approved the proposal for raising funds by way of equity shares / warrants/ any convertible securities through a qualified institutional placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or a combination thereof for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,500 crore only.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 23,950; realty shares in demand

Nifty trades below 23,950; realty shares in demand

NACL Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NACL Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SRM Contractors gains after bagging Rs 501-cr orders from MSIDC, MoRTH & NFR Construction

SRM Contractors gains after bagging Rs 501-cr orders from MSIDC, MoRTH & NFR Construction

Ceigall India executes power purchase agreement with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar

Ceigall India executes power purchase agreement with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar

Yen weakens to lowest since 1986 amid rate gap, Middle East risks

Yen weakens to lowest since 1986 amid rate gap, Middle East risks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayNifty Expiry Day StrategyIndia AI MissionSarvam India AiNIFTY IT TodayPrism Hybrid Long-Short FundTechnology NewsPersonal Finance