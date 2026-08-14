Board of Ashok Leyland approves investment in subsidiaries
At meeting held on 14 August 2026The board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 14 August 2026 has approved the following:
- Investments up to a sum not exceeding GBP 25 million (approximately to Rs 325 crore) in Optare Plc. UK, subsidiary, as equity in one or more tranches.
- Investments up to a sum not exceeding Rs 500 crore in equity shares of Hinduja Housing Finance, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, by way of secondary purchase of shares from Hinduja Leyland Finance, a material subsidiary, in one or more tranches.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:40 PM IST