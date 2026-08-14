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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ashok Leyland approves investment in subsidiaries

Board of Ashok Leyland approves investment in subsidiaries

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

At meeting held on 14 August 2026

The board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 14 August 2026 has approved the following:

- Investments up to a sum not exceeding GBP 25 million (approximately to Rs 325 crore) in Optare Plc. UK, subsidiary, as equity in one or more tranches.

- Investments up to a sum not exceeding Rs 500 crore in equity shares of Hinduja Housing Finance, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, by way of secondary purchase of shares from Hinduja Leyland Finance, a material subsidiary, in one or more tranches.

 

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:40 PM IST