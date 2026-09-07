Board of Asian Paints approves change in directorate
At meeting held on 07 September 2026The board of Asian Paints at its meeting held on 07 September 2026 has approved the appointment of Leo Puri (DIN: 01764813) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five (5) consecutive years commencing from 7 September 2026 to 6 September 2031, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
The board also appointed Leo Puri as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 23 January 2027. He shall hold office as Chairman until the conclusion of his current term as an Independent Director, subject to the approval of the shareholders for his appointment as an Independent Director. He will replace R. Seshasayee (DIN: 00047985), Independent Director and Chairman of the Board whose term concludes on 22 January 2027.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST