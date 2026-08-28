Board of Asian Tea & Exports approves change in Managing Director

At meeting held on 28 August 2026

The board of Asian Tea & Exports at its meeting held on 28 August 2026 has approved the appointment of Sunil Garg (DIN: 00216155) presently serving as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, as the Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years commencing from 28 September 2026. He will replace Hariram Garg (DIN: 00216053) who resigned from the office of Managing Director of the Company with effect from 28 September 2026.