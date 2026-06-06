Board of ASM Technologies approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr via equity route

At meeting held on 06 June 2026

The board of ASM Technologies at its meeting held on 06 June 2026 has approved the proposal for raising of funds either by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including securities convertible into equity shares, warrants or fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, or convertible preference shares, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, by way of public issue, rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including Qualified Institutions Placement(s) (QIP) in one or more tranches or any other mode or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.