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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ASM Technologies approves preferential issue of 10.78 lakh shares

Board of ASM Technologies approves preferential issue of 10.78 lakh shares

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 09 September 2026

The board of ASM Technologies at its meeting held on 09 September 2026 has approved the preferential issue of 10,78,974 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each for cash, at a price of Rs. 4,875/- per equity share including a premium of Rs. 4,865/- per equity share aggregating upto Rs. 525,99,98,250/-.

 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST