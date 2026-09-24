Thursday, September 24, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Bajaj Finance to consider fund raising proposals

Board of Bajaj Finance to consider fund raising proposals

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

On 01 October 2026

The board of Bajaj Finance will meet on 01 October 2026 to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

NESO (a Lenskart subsidiary) acquires additional 2.77% stake in Le Petit Lunetier

NESO (a Lenskart subsidiary) acquires additional 2.77% stake in Le Petit Lunetier

GIFT Nifty points to weak start as rising US yields weigh on global markets

GIFT Nifty points to weak start as rising US yields weigh on global markets

Fractal Analytics' Cogentiq CEO Matthew Gennone resigns

Fractal Analytics' Cogentiq CEO Matthew Gennone resigns

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchStocks to buyNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST