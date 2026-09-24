Board of Bajaj Finance to consider fund raising proposals
On 01 October 2026The board of Bajaj Finance will meet on 01 October 2026 to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company.
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST