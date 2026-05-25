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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Belrise Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 2,000 cr

Board of Belrise Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 2,000 cr

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

At meeting held on 24 May 2026

The board of Belrise Industries at its meeting held on 24 May 2026 has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 2000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instrument as permissible under applicable laws by way of a qualified institutions placement (QIP).

 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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