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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves fund raising up to Rs 1,000 cr via equity route

Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves fund raising up to Rs 1,000 cr via equity route

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 May 2026

The board of Blue Jet Healthcare at its meeting held on 25 May 2026 has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by way of creation, offering and issuance of any instrument or security for cash, with or without green shoe option, including fully paid-up equity shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, any other equity based instruments or securities, convertible preference shares of any kind or type, any other financial instruments/ securities convertible into and/or linked to equity shares.

 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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